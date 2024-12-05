Nurse Takes in Gaza Infant Found in a Tree

The newborn appeared at a hospital in Gaza last October—alone. After Israeli strikes on Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood, rescuers had discovered the girl in a tree, the apparent sole survivor of the attack, NPR reports. The stump of her umbilical cord was still soft, indicating she was days old. She was rushed to the now-ruined Shifa Hospital and placed in an incubator. Weeks later, under Israeli bombs, she was whisked to Al-Helal Al-Emirati Hospital in Rafah, where the girl with unknown parents found a new mom. Day after day, nurse Amal Abu Khatleh watched the baby girl "staring at the roof" out of an incubator she shared with other infants. She named her Malak, meaning angel in Arabic, and eventually asked to take the girl home.

"I have fallen in love with her," the 33-year-old tells NPR from Deir al-Balah, where she and Malak escaped in May after Israeli forces invaded Rafah. The hospital agreed to let Abu Khatleh care for the child on the condition that she return her once peace is achieved. Abu Khatleh is now on a desperate search to find Malak's birth parents, but has no leads. Malak's initial file, giving the date and location at which she was found, was destroyed in the bombing of Shifa. It's unlikely Malak's parents registered the birth in the first days of the war, but even if they did, there are no surviving records of births from that time, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

"I will keep her if I never manage to find her real parents," Abu Khatleh tells NPR. But other Gazan children aren't as lucky as Malak. UNICEF estimated at least 17,000 were unaccompanied or separated from their parents as of February. In August, the New York Times reported the war "is making so many orphans in such chaos that no agency or aid group can count them." With bombs falling and survivors moving from shelter to shelter, "no one can say how many children have lost track of their parents, and how many have lost them for good."