A Bright Spot for Those Who Eat Dark Chocolate

Love confections but fear your health doesn't? Researchers now say that dark chocolate could be the key to sating that sweet tooth, as eating just a few pieces most days of the week looks to be tied to a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, reports the Guardian . For new research published in the BMJ journal, scientists used data from three studies of health professionals stretching back to the 1980s and '90s. They analyzed chocolate consumption overall among more than 192,000 individuals via a diet questionnaire completed every four years, for more than three decades. In the mid-aughts, the researchers also started asking participants to differentiate between whether they ate dark chocolate or milk chocolate, per the New York Times .

Results showed that, among the larger overall group, almost 19,000 of them developed Type 2 diabetes—but people who'd consumed at least five chocolate servings per week had a 10% lower risk of developing Type 2 than those who ate much less chocolate or none at all. Those who consumed dark chocolate fared even better: Of the 111,000-plus people who noted the different types of chocolate they ate, more than one-fifth of those who snacked on at least five servings of dark chocolate each week saw a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. Those who ate milk chocolate, however, not only didn't experience a lower diabetes risk—they proved more likely to see weight gain. What researchers speculate could explain the results: a higher concentration in dark chocolate of cocoa, which contains plant-based compounds called flavonoids.

Past research has suggested that flavonoids boast anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are beneficial for one's health. Still, although the Times notes the study was "large and well-designed," scientists warn that participants were mostly white (meaning it's not clear how the population at large would be affected), and that the research doesn't necessarily show "cause/effect." Dr. Susan Spratt of the Duke Department of Medicine wasn't involved in the study, but she notes to the Times that dark-chocolate eaters may simply be healthier in other ways—more doctor visits, better diet overall—that help fend off a diabetes diagnosis.