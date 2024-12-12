New Dietary Guidelines Could Be Big on Beans

The next change to America's dietary guidelines could be big on beans. A report released this week from nutrition experts tasked with recommending updates suggests Americans should cut down on red meat and get more protein from beans, peas, and lentils. Those foods are currently classed as both vegetables and protein foods. The advisory committee recommended removing them from the vegetable list and putting them at the top of the protein list to encourage people to eat more of them, NBC News reports. The committee suggests people eat 2.5 cups of beans, peas, and lentils a week, up from the current recommendation of 1.5 cups a week, reports the Wall Street Journal.