Miami Player Hospitalized After Hit to the Head

Miami receiver Grant DuBose was hospitalized in stable condition and undergoing further evaluation after being taken off the field on a stretcher following a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday, the AP reports. "There's been some positive feedback related to some head and neck imaging," coach Mike McDaniel said. "He will stay here overnight, and we'll find out more by (Monday)." DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by rookie Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf. He appeared to clench both fists after the hit—movements consistent with what's referred to as the "fencing response," which can be common after a traumatic brain injury—before remaining motionless as medical personnel rushed to his side.

"Very tough to have seen live," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "I'm my toughest critic when it comes to ball placement, when it comes to knowing where to go with the ball and all that. I just feel bad that I even put him in that situation to have gotten hit. It was tough to move on after that happened." Bullock was given a flag for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless receiver on the play. "I was praying that he would be OK," Bullock said. "I wasn't trying to go out there and hurt nobody." DuBose remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as he was tended to by emergency medical personnel. His jersey was cut off him and a neck brace was put on him while players from both teams watched with concern.

At one point while he was down, the Dolphins moved away from him and into a circle where they kneeled and appeared to be praying. McDaniel and Houston coach DeMeco Ryans embraced at one point while he was still on the field. DuBose was eventually put on a spine board where his arms and legs were strapped down and he was taken off the field. A tube of some kind was in his mouth and no movement could be seen as he was taken off the field. Ryans and McDaniel said it was tough for both teams to move on after the injury. The Texans ultimately won the game.