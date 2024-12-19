Victims in Wisconsin School Shooting Identified

The student and teacher killed in a Madison, Wisconsin, school shooting Monday have been identified. Rubi Vergara, 14, and Erin West, 42, were fatally shot at Abundant Life Christian School, CBS News reports. Vergara was a freshman in high school who had attended the private school since kindergarten, while West had been a substitute teacher there for three years before accepting a staff position. Vergara "was an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band. She shared a special bond with her beloved pets," according to her obituary , which says she is survived by numerous family members including her parents and a brother.

One student who talked to CNN described West as "kind and caring," and another remembered her as a loving mom: "She was so excited to see her daughters grow up and what they were going to be and do with their lives," the student says, adding that the educator also loved her students and "would have done anything for them." Of the six others injured in the shooting, four had been released by Wednesday but two remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, in California, a 20-year-old man stands accused of communicating with the Madison shooter and planning to carry out an attack on a government building in coordination with the school shooting, CBS 8 reports. Details of their relationship are not clear. (More school shooting stories.)