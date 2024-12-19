Cruise Passenger Dies After Being Detained by Crew

The FBI is investigating the death of a cruise ship passenger who allegedly attacked crew members and threatened passengers on Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas. Michael Virgil, 35, died after he was taken into custody by crew members, Fox 11 reports. Christifer Mikhail, another passenger, tells the station that Virgil was behaving aggressively just an hour after the ship departed the port of San Pedro, near Los Angeles, on Friday. "The gentleman that was drunk said he was going to kill us," Mikhail says. "He started chasing us down the hallway." Mikhail recorded video of Virgil trying to kick down the door to a towel closet where a crew member was hiding. He says Virgil was shouting profanities and racial slurs.

Video shows crew members restraining Virgil with towels and handcuffs, ABC News reports. He was taken to one of the ship's two onboard jails, according to Cruise Radio. Relatives tell Fox11 that the behavior was completely out of character for Virgil, who was traveling with his fiancé and 7-year-old son. Relatives allege that crew members injected him with some kind of sedative. They say he died within an hour of being taken into custody.

"We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to People. "We offered support to the family and are working with authorities on their investigation." Most cruise ships "have small jails known as the brig," which is "usually a bare-bones room with a bed and bathroom facilities," the New York Times noted in a look at unusual cruise ship features earlier this year. (More cruise ships stories.)