Oklahoma Carries Out Nation's Last Execution of 2024

An Oklahoma man who killed a 10-year-old girl in a cannibalistic fantasy died by lethal injection Thursday in the nation's 25th and final execution of the year. Kevin Ray Underwood was pronounced dead at 10:14am at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, state Department of Corrections spokesperson Lance West said. It was Oklahoma's fourth execution of the year, and it took place on Underwood's 45th birthday. Oklahoma uses a three-drug lethal injection process that begins with the sedative midazolam followed by a second drug that paralyzes the inmate and a third that stops their heart, the AP reports.