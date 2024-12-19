Company President Stabbed in Staff Meeting

An employee stabbed a Michigan company's president during a staff meeting, police said. Erik Denslow was hospitalized in serious condition after undergoing surgery, USA Today reports. Fruitport Township police arrested Nathan Joseph Mahoney, 31, minutes after he fled in his vehicle. He was arraigned Wednesday in Muskegon on charges of attempted murder, fourth-degree fleeing, and eluding. "We remain in shock over the incident that happened at our plant yesterday," said a statement issued by Anderson Express on Wednesday, per MLIVE . The company said doctors expect Denslow to recover from his wound.

Mahoney was in the meeting Tuesday morning with several other employees when he stood up and left the conference room, per WZZM. He returned about 10 minutes later carrying a knife, walked up to Denslow, and stabbed him in the side, witnesses said. Mahoney had worked there for two weeks. Investigators released no information about a motive. "This, by all accounts, appeared to be just a violent, unpremeditated attack on the victim," said the prosecutor. (More stabbing stories.)