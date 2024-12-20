In Bomb Threat on LA's City Hall, a Most Surprising Suspect

A bomb threat was made against City Hall in Los Angeles earlier this year, and the LAPD is now releasing some details, including the name of a surprising suspect. "Our initial investigation revealed that the source of the threat was likely from Brian Williams, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety," the department said in a statement on Wednesday, per the AP . "Due to the department's working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI," which will be in charge of the investigation.

A statement from Mayor Karen Bass' office acknowledged that Williams' home was searched by the FBI on Tuesday in connection to the case, and one of her spokespersons said Williams has been placed on administrative leave, though he hasn't been arrested or charged. KABC notes that Williams has been a "familiar face around City Hall for decades," spurring shocked responses from those who know him. "I'm surprised like everybody else," said LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, who has worked with Williams on county initiatives.

The Los Angeles Times notes it's not clear when the LAPD started suspecting Williams regarding the threat, which sources tell the paper took place in early October. "If true, the allegations would mark a stunning turn for a widely liked public official, who was described by several people in city government as soft-spoken, a dapper dresser, and a co-worker who had never shown anger or impulsive behavior on the job," per the Times. An attorney for Williams, who's held various government jobs in LA over the decades, maintains his client's innocence and says Williams "intends to vigorously fight the allegations." (More bomb threat stories.)