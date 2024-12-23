Kremlin: Nope, Assad Isn't Headed for Divorce

Russia on Monday addressed divorce rumors concerning Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma al-Assad, denying them outright. "No, they do not correspond to reality," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call about the media reports out of Turkey alleging the Assads' split, per Reuters . Peskov also said that reports that the ex-Syrian dictator was forced to stay in Moscow, and that a freeze had been placed on his assets, were similarly not accurate.

Meanwhile, the British prime minister's office said it had placed "very tough" sanctions on the Assad family, per the Telegraph. It didn't confirm, however, that those sanctions would include stopping 49-year-old Asma al-Assad—who was born in the UK to Syrian parents and holds dual citizenship—from entering Britain if she chose to go there. Earlier this month, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy told Parliament that she was "not welcome" in their nation, and that "I will do everything I can in my power to ensure that none of that family find a place in the UK."

Asma al-Assad had her assets frozen in the UK in 2012. The BBC notes that the former first lady has been "a subject of curiosity in Western media" since the Assads married in 2000. A 2011 Vogue profile describing her as a "rose in the desert" was eventually yanked from the magazine's website as her husband's regime violently cracked down on protesters in Syria's civil war. She revealed she'd been treated for breast cancer in 2018, and in May it was announced that she had leukemia and would "temporarily withdraw" from public engagements to undergo treatment. (More Bashar al-Assad stories.)