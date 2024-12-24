Trump Wants Denali Renamed

Opposition to President-elect Trump's renewed suggestion to change the name of Alaska's 20,310-foot mountain back to McKinley includes many Alaskans, including Indigenous people, and the state's two Republican senators. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advocated for years to remove the name of the nation's 25th president, who never visited the mountain or had any connection to it, the Anchorage Daily News reports. "There is only one name worthy of North America's tallest mountain: Denali—the Great One," Sen. Lisa Murkowski wrote on X.

Trump brought up the idea in a speech Sunday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, where he praised William McKinley as a fellow supporter of protective tariffs. "We're going to bring back the name of Mount McKinley because I think he deserves it," Trump said. In 2016, Trump had said he might change the name back, a notion he dropped when Alaska's senators objected, per the AP. Denali is the Koyukon Athabascan name that was used by Indigenous people for centuries. It translates to "the high one" or "the great one."

The federal government named it Mount McKinley in 1896, which stood until Barack Obama's administration in 2015. That switch came after years of effort by state officials and Native groups. Sen. Dan Sullivan once told an Alaska Federation of Natives conference that Trump made the same suggestion when he and Murkowski met with him at the White House in 2017. The senators objected vehemently, he said. An aide texted the Daily News that "Sen. Sullivan like many Alaskans prefers the name that the very tough, very strong, very patriotic Athabaskan people gave the mountain thousands of years ago—Denali."