Russia Sentences American to 15 Years for Spying

A US citizen is to spend the next 15 years in a high-security Russian prison following a spying conviction on Tuesday. Eugene Spector, who was born in the former Soviet Union and later moved to the US and received US citizenship, is already serving a three-and-a-half year sentence in Russia following a bribery conviction, per the New York Times. He returned to Russia as an adult and worked as an executive at a medical equipment company before he was detained in 2020. He later pleaded guilty to mediating bribes for an aide to former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, reports CNN. In August 2023, it was announced Spector had also been charged with espionage, though no details were given.