Olympic Snowboarder Killed in Avalanche

Switzerland's Sophie Hediger was 26
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 24, 2024 11:56 AM CST
Olympic Snowboarder Killed in Avalanche
Switzerland's Sophie Hediger competes during the women's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.   (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

Sophie Hediger, a member of Switzerland's snowboard cross team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, has died following an avalanche at a mountain resort, the country's skiing federation said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday at the Arosa resort in Switzerland, reports the AP. The New York Post reports that her body was not located until two hours after the avalanche had been reported. The area had seen heavy snowfall.

Hediger, 26, competed at the Beijing Games in the women's snowboard cross and the mixed team version of the same event. She achieved her first two World Cup podium finishes in the 2023-24 season. Her best result was a second place in St. Moritz in January. "We are shocked and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences," said Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser in a statement. "(She lost her life) tragically, brutally and far too soon."

