Politics / Kyrsten Sinema In Final Week, Sinema Is Hit With Watchdog Complaint Outgoing senator is accused of using campaign money for personal travel By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 25, 2024 7:28 AM CST Copied Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., on Capitol Hill on Oct. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has one last controversy to handle: A government watchdog group has accused her of illegally using campaign money to fund lavish travel around the world, reports the Arizona Republic. Sinema has billed her campaign for about $200,000 for trips to Japan, France, the UK, and elsewhere, and the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says it can't find much on the public record to justify them as official trips. "In the incident possibly furthest from campaigning, three weeks after Sinema announced she would not run again, her campaign spent more than $3,000 in Rome and Milan, Italy," says the group. "The rule of thumb is that any dollar your campaign spends has to be for the campaign—it can't just be for your own personal benefit," says CREW president Noah Bookbinder. "It's hard to see how any of this spending was for the benefit of the campaign." The Republic previously detailed Sinema's trips in an October investigation. Sinema, a Democrat-turned-Independent, has not commented on the controversy. Worst case for her, the complaint made to the Federal Elections Commission will be referred to the Department of Justice for investigation, even after she leaves office at the end of the year. However, proving such cases is notoriously difficult, the Arizona newspaper notes. (Sinema has taken much criticism from her former fellow Democrats, and she says it doesn't faze her a bit.) Report an error