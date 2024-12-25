Your New '12 Days of Christmas' Bill: $50K

Well, it's the first day of Christmas (or just, you know, "Christmas"), so it's time to get cracking on the gifts named in that perennial earworm "The Twelve Days of Christmas." Turns out you can—and PNC's Christmas Price Index did—put a price on love, reports Fox News. The total bill runs just under $50,000 for 2024. And like everything else, the list was hit by inflation, to the tune of a 5.4% increase over last year. A look at the gifts that traditionally take us through the Epiphany on Jan. 6:



Alaska's state bird—the Willow Ptarmigan, or western partridge—in a Home Depot Bartlett pear tree will run you a combined $160. Two Turtle Doves: Well, European turtledoves turn out to be endangered, but they would run $750.