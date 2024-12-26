Cops: 4 Hurt in Family's Christmas Dispute at Airport

Police are investigating a Christmas shooting at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix that left three people injured by gunfire and another person stabbed. Phoenix police said the evening shooting happened around 9:45pm local time at an airport restaurant outside the security checkpoints in Terminal Four. An adult female and two adult males were shot, leaving the female with injuries police describe as life-threatening, per the AP. The two men were in stable condition and expected to survive, police said. The man hospitalized with at least one stab wound was in stable condition. The group of people all knew each other and had a physical fight that led one of them to pull a gun, police said.