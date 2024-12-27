Carbon Monoxide Suspected in Deaths of 4 on Christmas

Four adults were found dead in a New Hampshire home of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on Christmas. Police were called to the Wakefield home in the afternoon by family members who were worried when their relatives didn't arrive at a holiday gathering, WMUR reports. One of the victims has been identified as Matt Goldstein, a public school teacher, WCVB reports. He was described by the superintendent as "an exceptional educator and a beloved member" of the school community. Beyond that, no identities were released, but police said two of the victims were older adults and two were younger adults.

Investigators are focusing on the home's gas heating system, and autopsies were being performed Thursday. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that, if inhaled, can initially cause symptoms mimicking the flu before eventually turning fatal. The home did not have carbon monoxide detectors. The gas can come from generators, furnaces, vehicle exhaust, and other sources, and officials warn that generators should always be run in a well-ventilated outdoor area, and vents for a home's dryer, furnace, and fireplace should be cleared of snow or debris. Carbon monoxide poisoning kills more than 400 people in the US every year, NBC News reports. (A family in Houston died of carbon monoxide poisoning despite a friend's intense efforts to get them help.)