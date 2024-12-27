Judge Scolds Jay-Z's Lawyer for Attacking Accuser

The Alabama woman who accuses Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her in 2000 when she was 13 can remain anonymous for now, a judge ruled Thursday. The "Jane Doe," who sued Combs in October and later amended her complaint to name Jay-Z as well, alleges she was raped at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, though Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has described the claim as " provably, demonstrably false ." He requested the lawsuit be dismissed unless the 38-year-old accuser revealed her identity. US District Judge Analisa Torres denied the motion Thursday, calling out Spiro for "inappropriate" behavior, per People .

The lawyer's "relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client," the judge wrote, adding "the Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it." Spiro had argued Jay-Z "deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him—in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion—of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades." Torres noted the woman may be required to reveal her identity at a later date, to allow defense lawyers to prepare for trial, if the case proceeds, per the CBC.