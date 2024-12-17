Jay-Z's Lawyer: Here Are 4 Problems With Rape Claim

An attorney defending Jay-Z against the rape allegation brought against him last week by an unnamed woman outlined a range of evidence Monday that he said showed the accuser's account to be "provably, demonstrably false." The woman told NBC News last week that Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted her in 2000, when she was 13, at an after-party for the MTV Music Awards. She has since acknowledged certain inconsistencies in her story. Speaking to reporters at Roc Nation's New York headquarters, Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, said the woman's claim relied on an "impossible timeline" and a nonexistent location, the AP reports.