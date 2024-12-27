Sean Hannity to Wed a Fellow Fox Host

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reportedly got together after bonding over their faith. And then they got engaged in a church. Hannity, 62, popped the question to his reported girlfriend of four years, 48, over Christmas, Fox News reports, citing a statement from the "overjoyed" couple. The outlet notes "the two have placed God first in their relationship," making their home church the perfect place for a proposal, according to the couple, who afterwards met with their minister. The proposal does not appear to have been a surprise. In their statement, the divorcees—who've been dating long distance with Hannity based in Florida and Earhardt in New York—noted they gave their supportive ex-spouses prior knowledge of the event.