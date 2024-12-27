Sean Hannity to Wed a Fellow Fox Host

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reportedly got together after bonding over their faith. And then they got engaged in a church. Hannity, 62, popped the question to his reported girlfriend of four years, 48, over Christmas, Fox News reports, citing a statement from the "overjoyed" couple. The outlet notes "the two have placed God first in their relationship," making their home church the perfect place for a proposal, according to the couple, who afterwards met with their minister. The proposal does not appear to have been a surprise. In their statement, the divorcees—who've been dating long distance with Hannity based in Florida and Earhardt in New York—noted they gave their supportive ex-spouses prior knowledge of the event.
"We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the couple said, noting their children from previous marriages "couldn't be happier." There's been no word on wedding plans, though the Independent suggests President-elect Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida could be the perfect venue for the union of the Trump devotees. The couple have already received contrumpulations. "Great news about Sean and Ainsley," Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. "There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple," he said. (More Sean Hannity stories.)