'Cryptocurrency King' Extradited to US

Montenegro extradited a South Korean mogul known as "the cryptocurrency king" to the United States on Tuesday. The move followed a decision of its justice ministry earlier this month to accept a US request, while refusing a South Korean handover plea, the Balkan country's authorities said. Police said that officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Montenegro handed over Do Kwon, the founder of the Singapore crypto firm Terraform Labs, to FBI officers at the Podgorica Airport border crossing, the AP reports.

The move follows a long legal battle. Both South Korea and the US had requested Do Kwon's extradition, and various courts in Montenegro over the past months had brought and overturned multiple rulings to extradite Kwon either to the US or his native country. He and another South Korean were arrested in Montenegro in March 2023 while trying to depart for Dubai using fake Costa Rican passports. Kwon has served a prison term in Montenegro for using a fake passport.

Kwon was charged in the US with fraud by federal prosecutors in New York over the crash of Terraform Labs' cryptocurrency, which devastated retail investors around the world. TerraUSD was designed as a "stablecoin," a currency that is pegged to stable assets like the dollar to prevent drastic fluctuations in prices. However, around $40 billion in market value was erased for the holders of TerraUSD and its floating sister currency, Luna, after the stablecoin plunged far below its $1 peg. Other cryptocurrencies dropped as investors rushed to take their money out, resulting in a "cryptocrash" that caused an estimated $400 billion in losses across the sector, the BBC reports. (More Do Kwon stories.)