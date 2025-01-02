Biden to Honor Liz Cheney at the White House

President Biden is bestowing the second-highest civilian medal on Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson—the lawmakers who led the congressional investigation into the Capitol riot. Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to them and 18 other people in a ceremony Thursday at the White House, including Americans who fought for marriage equality; a pioneer in treating wounded soldiers; and two of the president's longtime friends, former Sens. Ted Kaufman, D-Del., and Chris Dodd, D-Conn. "President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others," the White House said in a statement, per the AP .

Cheney, who was a Republican representative from Wyoming, and Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, led the House committee that investigated the violence in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. During an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Trump asserted that "Cheney did something that's inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps," adding, "Honestly, they should go to jail." Biden has been considering whether to offer preemptive pardons to Cheney and others Trump has targeted.