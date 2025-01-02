Biden to Honor Liz Cheney at the White House

President Biden is bestowing the second-highest civilian medal on Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson—the lawmakers who led the congressional investigation into the Capitol riot. Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to them and 18 other people in a ceremony Thursday at the White House, including Americans who fought for marriage equality; a pioneer in treating wounded soldiers; and two of the president's longtime friends, former Sens. Ted Kaufman, D-Del., and Chris Dodd, D-Conn. "President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others," the White House said in a statement, per the AP.
Cheney, who was a Republican representative from Wyoming, and Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, led the House committee that investigated the violence in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. During an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Trump asserted that "Cheney did something that's inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps," adding, "Honestly, they should go to jail." Biden has been considering whether to offer preemptive pardons to Cheney and others Trump has targeted.
- Biden is also giving the award to attorney Mary Bonauto, who fought to legalize same-sex marriage, and Evan Wolfson, a leader of the marriage equality movement.
- Other honorees include Frank Butler, who set new standards for using tourniquets on war injuries; Diane Carlson Evans, an Army nurse during the Vietnam War who founded the Vietnam Women's Memorial Foundation; and Eleanor Smeal, an activist who led women's rights protests in the 1970s and fought for equal pay.
- He's also giving the award to photographer Bobby Sager; academics Thomas Vallely and Paula Wallace; and Frances Visco, the president of the National Breast Cancer Coalition.
- Other former lawmakers being honored include former Sen. Bill Bradley, D-NJ; former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum, the first woman to represent Kansas; and former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, D-NY, who championed gun safety measures after her son and husband were shot to death.
- Biden will honor four people posthumously: Joseph Galloway, a former war correspondent who wrote about the first major battle in Vietnam in the book We Were Soldiers Once … and Young; civil rights advocate and attorney Louis Lorenzo Redding; former Delaware state judge Collins Seitz; and Mitsuye Endo Tsutsumi, who was held with other Japanese-Americans during World War II and challenged the detention.
(More Liz Cheney
stories.)