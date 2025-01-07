Politics / late night host After Harris Certifies Her Loss, Late-Night Hosts Riff 'It's like making your ex DJ your wedding,' Jimmy Kimmel says about Trump certification By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jan 7, 2025 10:55 AM CST Copied Vice President Kamala Harris at Monday's certification of the Trump victory. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The late-night talk hosts had plenty to talk about after Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the Monday certification of Donald Trump's victory in the election. A sampling, via LateNighter and the New York Times: Stewart: "It's like attending your own funeral, and even the mourners are like, 'Woo-hoo!," he said on his Daily Show, referring to a clip of Republicans cheering Harris' announcement of Trump's victory over her. "It's amazing how smoothly our democracy can work when you don't act like a little [expletive] when you lose," he added. "Not naming names. Just sayin'." Watch it here. Kimmel: "It's like making your ex DJ your wedding," said Jimmy Kimmel on his show. "You notice how uneventful it was today?" he asked at another point. "The Democrats lost, and they accepted that they lost. There were no vegan baristas scaling the Capitol walls, no one was wearing animal horns, no one was in face paint calling themselves the 'Blue-Anon Shaman.'" Watch it here. Fallon: "Harris was like, 'And with that, my 'Dry January' is over," Jimmy Fallon said on his show. Watch it here. Colbert: "And the striking thing about this time was how normal it was again," said Stephen Colbert. "There was no riot. No one broke a window with their beard." Watch it here. (More late night host stories.) Report an error