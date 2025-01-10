Musk Backtracks on Goal of $2T in Cuts

Elon Musk has admitted that the oft-cited figure of $2 trillion in federal budget cuts is a target that the Department of Government Efficiency might not be able to meet. In a conversation with political strategist Mark Penn posted on X , Musk said the real figure would likely be more like $1 trillion, which he said would still be an "epic outcome," Politico reports. Asked by Penn, CEO of marketing group Stagwell, if he still thought $2 trillion was realistic, Musk said: "I think we'll try for $2 trillion, I think that's like the best case outcome. But I do think that you kind of have to have some overage. If you try for two trillion you have a good shot at getting one."

"If we can drop the budget deficit from $2 trillion to $1 trillion and free up the economy to have additional growth, such that the output of goods and services keeps pace with the increase in the money supply, then there will be no inflation," Musk said. After Musk claimed during President-elect Trump's campaign that he would be able to cut "at least $2 trillion," critics called the goal unrealistic, noting that there is only $1.7 trillion in discretionary spending in the federal budget, NBC News reports.

Musk and fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy will lead DOGE—which is not a government department, despite the name—during Trump's new administration and they are expected to submit their recommendations by July next year. Asked by Penn if he had identified any cuts he thought would be successful, Musk didn't name any specific cuts but said the federal government was a "target-rich" environment. "It's like being in a room full of targets, you can close your eyes and you can't miss," he said. (More Elon Musk stories.)