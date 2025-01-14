Jessica Simpson Is Getting a Divorce

She's been married to Eric Johnson for a decade
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 14, 2025 2:00 AM CST
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson Divorcing
Fashion entrepreneur Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson attend the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

After more than a decade married, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are getting a divorce. The singer-turned-fashion entrepreneur, 44, and the former NFL player, 45, started dating in 2010—five years after Simpson divorced fellow 2000s pop star Nick Lachey—and they share three children, ages 12, 11, and 5. "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson says in a statement to People. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Us Weekly reports that rumors of trouble were first sparked in November, when Simpson teased upcoming new music and said she was apologizing to herself "for putting up with everything I did not deserve." That same month, Johnson was spotted sans wedding ring, and sources were soon popping up saying the couple was living separately. Little more than a year before that, in September 2023, Simpson posted of Johnson on Instagram, "My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own." (Sources say another long Hollywood marriage is ending.)

