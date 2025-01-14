Jessica Simpson Is Getting a Divorce

After more than a decade married, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are getting a divorce. The singer-turned-fashion entrepreneur, 44, and the former NFL player, 45, started dating in 2010—five years after Simpson divorced fellow 2000s pop star Nick Lachey—and they share three children, ages 12, 11, and 5. "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson says in a statement to People. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."