Trump Strips Anthony Fauci of Security Detail

In less than a week, Anthony Fauci has been given protection by the outgoing president and then stripped of protection by the new one. President Trump on Thursday pulled the federal security detail of the retired US health official, reports CNN. The move comes days after former President Biden bestowed a pre-emptive pardon on Fauci, who remains reviled on the right over his COVID initiatives.

"When you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off," Trump told reporters Friday, per the Hill. "And you know, you can't have them forever. So, I think it's very standard." Fauci has not publicly commented.

Trump rejected the idea he would be responsible if something happened to the former director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "You know, they all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security, too," he said. "Certainly I would not take responsibility."