Thieves Blow Door Off Museum, Grab Loot

Museum heists in the movies are often delicate, white-glove affairs. This was not the case Saturday in the Netherlands, where the burglars blew the door off a museum with explosives, then ran in and grabbed stuff, say police in Assen. All remain at large with their loot after the theft at the Drents Museum, reports the BBC. The thieves made away with a 2,400-year-old golden helmet and three golden bracelets, all of which are linked to Romanian royalty, per the Washington Post.