Plane With 6 Aboard Crashes in Philadelphia

A medical transport jet with a child patient and five others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood shortly after takeoff Friday evening, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes, per the AP . Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said the patient and another passenger were on board along with four crew members. "We cannot confirm any survivors," the company said in a statement. "Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families, and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Friday night at a news conference that information on fatalities wasn't immediately known, but several homes and vehicles had been damaged. "This is still an active scene under investigation," she said. A doorbell camera captured footage of the plane plunging in a streak of white and exploding as it hit the ground near a shopping mall and major roadway. The crash happened less than 3 miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

The plane, a Learjet 55, quickly disappeared from radar after taking off from the airport at 6:06pm and climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet. It was en route to Springfield, Missouri, and registered to a company operating as Med Jets, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. The plane crashed in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center in the densely populated neighborhood of Rhawnhurst. (The crash comes just two days after the worst US plane crash in a generation.)