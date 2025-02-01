US Strikes IS Targets in Somalia

The US military has conducted coordinated airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, the first attacks in the African nation during President Trump's second term. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday that the strikes by US Africa Command were directed by Trump and coordinated with Somalia's government, the AP reports. The Pentagon said that an initial assessment indicated that multiple operatives were killed and that no civilians were harmed. Trump, in a post on social media, said a senior IS planner and recruits were targeted in the operation.

"The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," Trump posted, adding, "The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that 'We will find you, and we will kill you!" The president did not identify the IS planner or say whether that person was killed in the strike. He included an attack on his predecessor, saying President Biden and his team had targeted the planner for years but didn't act fast enough to "get the job done," per the BBC. Trump added, "I did!"