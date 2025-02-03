6 Big Moments From the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards brought some of the biggest names in music together Sunday night in Los Angeles. Here are some of the biggest moments from the awards ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, per the AP:

Lady Gaga brings awareness to the LGBTQ+ community: "I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible," she said while accepting the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance alongside Bruno Mars. "Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love."