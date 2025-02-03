6 Big Moments From the Grammy Awards

Including a Beyonce win that surprised Queen Bey herself
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 2, 2025 10:44 PM CST
Lifetime Achievement Honoree musician Taj Mahal poses in the press room with the award for traditional blues album for "Swingin' Live at the church in Tulsa" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Grammy Awards brought some of the biggest names in music together Sunday night in Los Angeles. Here are some of the biggest moments from the awards ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, per the AP:

  • Lady Gaga brings awareness to the LGBTQ+ community: "I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible," she said while accepting the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance alongside Bruno Mars. "Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love."

  • Somber moments: Before the in memoriam segment, Noah paid tribute to the recent deadly plane disasters in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia. A tribute to Liam Payne, the One Direction singer who died in a fall from an Argentina hotel room in October, opened the memorial segment, which was accompanied by Coldplay's Chris Martin singing "All My Love."
  • Another tribute: Quincy Jones, the legendary producer who died in November, was also memorialized. Stevie Wonder performed "We Are the World" with Herbie Hancock and choirs from two of the schools destroyed in the Southern California wildfires, and much of the audience also stood and sang along. There was also an emotional segment dedicated to the Los Angeles wildfires, and $7 million was raised for wildfire relief.
  • Notable guests: Shakira made her first US Grammys appearance since 2007, and Will Smith—banned from the Oscars for a decade after slapping Chris Rock in 2022—presented the Jones tribute. "I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," Shakira said while accepting the best Latin pop album award. "You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you." Another big appearance was The Weeknd, who has fiercely criticized the Grammys in the past. On Sunday night, however, he gave a surprise performance.
  • Weird moment with Ye: The artist formerly known as Kanye West walked the red carpet with his wife, Biana Censori (who was wearing an outfit that appeared to be completely see-through). Rumors flew that they were removed from the venue by police, but sources tell outlets including the AP and TMZ that they left of their own accord, for reasons unknown. Ye had not attended the Grammys since 2015, and has been a bit of an outcast since his infamous antisemitic comments in 2022, but sources say he was invited to the awards because he was nominated in the best rap song category.
  • Taylor Swift presents an award to Beyonce: Beyonce was clearly shocked to win best country album for Cowboy Carter, an award presented by Taylor Swift, who won the same category more than a decade ago.
