Grammys Red Carpet Was 'Subdued'—Unless It Wasn't

The 67th Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday with a red carpet full of black and subdued tones against the backdrop of loss and devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires, the AP reports. But there was plenty of sparkle and statement looks in huge sleeves and embellishment. The color red had a moment on Haley Kalil and others. And then there was Ye's wife, who appeared almost nude. Bianca Censori took the spotlight with her barely there transparent dress that left nothing to the imagination. Censori is known for causing a stir with her sheer street style. At the Grammys, she dropped her dark fur coat to reveal her exposed backside to the flash of cameras.