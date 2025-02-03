FDA: Chocolate Recall Is Also Very Serious

Echoing a move it made regarding potato chips , the Food and Drug Administration recently raised the alert level for a chocolate recall to the highest risk level due to the possibility of undeclared allergens. The products from Cal Yee Farms were originally recalled in December, but last week the FDA bumped some of the affected items to a Class I classification, USA Today reports. That means eating them "could cause serious adverse health consequences or death." The products could contain undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, almonds, or a food dye known as FD&C #6, People reports.

While no illnesses have yet been reported, people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to those products "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA says. The products include chocolate-covered raisins and other fruit, chocolate-covered almonds and other nuts, trail mixes, snack mixes, yogurt-covered items, and other fruit and nut products. They were sold in California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, as well as online. All of the affected products and their associated UPC codes are listed here. Customers are urged to discard the products or return them for a refund. The manufacturer can also be contacted at (707) 425-5327 or mariatmail03@gmail.com. (More Food and Drug Administration stories.)