Trump Issues Warning: 'Some Pain' Could Be Coming

Now that his trade war is in full swing, President Trump issued a warning and a vow to Americans Sunday. "WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)" he posted on his Truth Social network, per the Washington Post and CNN. "BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID." He promised, "THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!" The all-caps message came a day after he made good on his promise to impose tariffs of up to 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on goods from China, sparking retaliatory moves from the US' neighbors to the north and south.
Trump on Sunday also reiterated his "51st state" rhetoric with regard to Canada, posting, "Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada—AND NO TARIFFS!" It's not clear just how quickly the tariffs, which take effect just after midnight Tuesday, will hit consumers, but Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine predicted on Sunday that gas prices will go up within days. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, however, predicted that once the changes Trump wants made are made, "I think the tariffs probably go away." (More President Trump stories.)