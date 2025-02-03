Trump Issues Warning: 'Some Pain' Could Be Coming

Now that his trade war is in full swing, President Trump issued a warning and a vow to Americans Sunday. "WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)" he posted on his Truth Social network, per the Washington Post and CNN. "BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID." He promised, "THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!" The all-caps message came a day after he made good on his promise to impose tariffs of up to 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on goods from China, sparking retaliatory moves from the US' neighbors to the north and south.