Ontario Leader: See Ya, Starlink Contract

In November, the Progressive Conservative leader of Canada's most populous province announced a $69 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink, in an effort to bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes and businesses in some of the more far-flung parts of Ontario. That contract is no more, according to Premier Doug Ford, who on Monday morning said he was taking steps to push back against tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by President Trump, who has tapped Musk to run the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, per the CBC . "We'll be ripping up the province's contract with Starlink," he wrote on X . "Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy."

Ontario and other provinces have also said they'll be stripping government store shelves of US-made liquor. Ford noted in his early Monday tweet that he's also banning all US companies from contracts with Ontario for the time being. "US-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues," he wrote. "They only have President Trump to blame." He then leaned into nationalistic pride, noting, "Canada didn't start this fight with the US, but you better believe we're ready to win it."

The AP notes that Canada and Mexico have both vowed to retaliate against the American tariffs with their own. Trump on Monday agreed to a one-month delay on tariffs for Mexico; he is set to speak with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Monday afternoon. (More Doug Ford stories.)