New Target of Trump Anger: South Africa

Add South Africa to the list of nations in President Trump's dog house. On Sunday, Trump threatened to cut off all aid to the nation after claiming it was confiscating land from farmers, which the South African government says is a distortion of the truth. Another wrinkle in the debate: Trump ally Elon Musk is a native of South Africa who accuses its government of racism against white people. Coverage:

South Africa "is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," the president wrote on Truth Social. As the Washington Post notes, "certain classes of people" in this context is widely interpreted to refer to white South Africans. "I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" South Africa: "The South African government has not confiscated any land," tweeted President Cyril Ramphosa in a lengthy reply. "The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution." He added that the only direct aid his nation gets from the US is through the (endangered) PEPFAR program, which accounts for 17% of South Africa's HIV/AIDS program.