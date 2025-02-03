Fugitive US Killer Lived Quietly in Canada for 49 Years

A resident of a small Canadian town known for her banana bread and needlepoint skills had been hiding from American and Mexican law enforcement for more than 50 years, authorities say. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Missouri confirmed last week that Dee Glabus, who died in 2022, was really Sharon Kinne, who is believed to have killed three people, the CBC reports.

Kinne allegedly killed her first husband, James Kinne, in 1960, when she was 20 years old, the AP reports. She claimed his 2-year-old daughter shot him by mistake, but just months later, she was charged with killing Patricia Jones, the wife of her new boyfriend. She was soon charged with killing James Kinne as well.