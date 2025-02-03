37-Year-Old Hiker Falls to Death at Zion

A Canadian hiker was found dead Sunday after an apparent plunge in Zion National Park in Utah. Fire and rescue personnel found the 37-year-old man in the early morning after receiving a report, per ABC News . He'd apparently been hiking the milelong Canyon Overlook Trail on the east side of the park. The rocky, uneven trail, most of which is fenced, has long drop-offs but is rated "moderate" by the National Park Service, per CBS News .

Cesar Herrera-Ruiz was visiting the park with his mother, per the New York Times. She was not with him Sunday morning, an official said. The local sheriff's office is investigating his death. More than 5 million people visit Zion National Park each year. The most recent previous death was in October; a 40-year-old man canyoneering with three other people fell 150 to 200 feet, per the Park Service. (More Zion National Park stories.)