Elon Musk Named as 'Special Government Employee'

Elon Musk is rapidly consolidating control over large swaths of the federal government with President Trump's blessing, sidelining career officials, gaining access to sensitive databases, and dismantling a leading source of humanitarian assistance, the AP reports. Musk has been named as a special government employee, which subjects him to less stringent rules on ethics and financial disclosures than other workers.

The designation means Musk is neither a full-time government employee nor a volunteer, NBC News reports. Such employees are limited to working "no more than 130 days during any period of 365 days," according to the Congressional Research Service.