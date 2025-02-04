French Director Guilty of Sexual Assault on Child

French film director Christophe Ruggia was convicted Monday of sexually assaulting actor Adèle Haenel when she was as young as 12. "You took advantage of the influence you had on the young actress," a judge told the director, per the New York Times . Ruggia was 36 when he cast 12-year-old Haenel in his 2002 film The Devils, about an incestuous relationship between a boy and his autistic sister. According to AFP , "the film contains sex scenes between the children and close-ups of Haenel's naked body." For three years after filming wrapped, Haenal had regular Saturday meetings with Ruggia, who was supposed to teach her about French cinema. That was a ruse, said Haenel, who first went public with her allegations in 2019.

During a two-day trial in December, Haenel testified that Ruggia would kiss her neck, touch her breasts under her shirt, and put his hand in her pants. She said speaking up for herself and other child victims was the "most important thing I've done in my life." "It makes you want to die, in fact, when no one speaks," said the 35-year-old, who left cinema in 2019, arguing the industry protected sexual abusers and preferred that victims "disappear and die in silence." She famously walked out of the Césars, the French equivalent of the Oscars, after Roman Polanski, a convicted sex offender, won best director in 2020.

Ruggia described her claims as "pure lies." He admitted only to kissing and touching Haenal in an "affectionate," fatherly way. The 60-year-old received a four-year prison sentence, with two years suspended. The remaining two years are to be served under house arrest. Ruggia, who no longer works in the film industry and lives on welfare, was also ordered to pay Haenel $15,400 in damages and $20,500 to cover therapy. His lawyer Fanny Collin said the ruling was an "injustice," and an appeal would be filed, per AFP. Haenel, meanwhile, thanked a crowd of supporters outside the courtroom. "Thank you all for coming, and for advancing human rights, by your presence, and the fact that we don't give up," she said, per the Times. "We're in this together." (More #MeToo stories.)