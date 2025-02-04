Proud Boys No Longer Control Their Own Name

The Proud Boys have lost control over their own name and logos. The far-right group can no longer legally use their name or symbols without permission from a church attacked by the group's members in December 2020. In 2023, a judge ordered the group to pay $2.8 million to the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, for "hateful and overtly racist conduct," including the burning of a Black Lives Matter flag. But the Proud Boys never paid. To settle the judgement, therefore, the predominantly Black church sought to seize control of the group's trademarked name in the hopes of blocking it from selling or licensing merchandise. On Monday, a Washington judge ruled in the church's favor, reports the New York Times.