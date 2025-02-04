Politics / Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Senate Panel Backs RFK Jr. for Health Secretary His nomination now goes to the full Senate By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 4, 2025 9:41 AM CST Copied Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) A Senate panel advanced the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to become the next health secretary on Tuesday morning, reports the New York Times. In the closely watched vote by the Senate Finance Committee, Kennedy prevailed in a 14-13 result along party lines, per the Hill. The pivotal vote was that of GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician who voiced serious reservations about Kennedy's vaccine skepticism. In the end, he sided with his fellow Republicans. Kennedy's nomination now moves to the full Senate, where confirmation is no sure thing, reports USA Today. Republicans have a 53-47 advantage, but GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins are potential nays, per CBS News. (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error