Female Inmates Are Burned Alive in DR Congo

A grim development in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where scores of female prisoners appear to have been raped and burned alive during a jailbreak in Goma. The BBC reports it viewed an internal UN document that said hundreds of male prisoners broke out of Munzenze prison last Monday and assaulted roughly 165 women while doing so. The deputy head of the UN peacekeeping force based in Goma tells the Guardian that several thousand men were able to escape but the women's wing was set on fire. The inmates' escape came as Rwanda-backed M23 fighters began an ultimately successful effort to wrest control of the city of more than a million; at least 2,000 people have reportedly been killed. More: