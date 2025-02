Months after the first reports of the celebrity pregnancy, Gisele Bundchen has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, TMZ reports. It's the 44-year-old Brazilian supermodel's third child. She shares daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, with ex-husband Tom Brady. Bundchen has been dating Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, since 2023, reports People. The name and sex of the new arrival have not been publicly disclosed. (More Gisele Bundchen stories.)