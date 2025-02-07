DoJ Accuses Chicago of 'Thwarting' Immigration Laws

The Trump administration sued Chicago on Thursday alleging that "sanctuary" laws in the nation's third-largest city "thwart" federal efforts to enforce immigration laws. The Justice Department lawsuit, which also names the State of Illinois, is the latest effort to act against places that limit cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police, the AP reports. It follows the federal government's threats of criminal charges and federal funding cuts to what are known as sanctuary cities.

"The conduct of officials in Chicago and Illinois minimally enforcing—and oftentimes affirmatively thwarting—federal immigration laws over a period of years has resulted in countless criminals being released into Chicago who should have been held for immigration removal from the United States," according to the lawsuit filed in Chicago's federal court.