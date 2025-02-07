USAID Shutdown Efforts Are 'Chaotic,' 'Tectonic'

The Trump administration is intent on dismantling the US Agency for International Development, which delivers food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid to the world's poorest. The stop-work order on USAID, which is now under the purview of Marco Rubio's State Department, immediately halted the agency's disbursement of foreign aid for 90 days, and Trump's team is in the process of stripping the workforce down to skeleton staff. "To be clear, there is no such thing as a temporary pause," ex-USAID official Michael Schiffer wrote recently for Just Security. "When an NGO, a small business, or an American company that receives US government funding to implement US foreign assistance is told to stop work, even for 90 days, that means people are fired, expertise is lost, and programs are shut down." More on what the New Yorker calls the "chaotic attempt" to shutter the agency:

Halt to clinical trials: The New York Times delves into the "thousands" of people left stranded with experimental drugs and devices in their bodies, with no monitoring or follow-up care. "It's unethical to test anything in humans without taking it to the full completion of studies," one malaria researcher says. The Times notes "it is difficult to know the total number of trials shut down, or how many people are affected, because the swift demolition of USAID ... has erased the public record."