American Importers Stock Up on Prosecco

American importers have been stockpiling Italian bubbly Prosecco as a hedge against the possible impact of tariffs, the AP reports.
- US imports of Italian sparkling wine—90% of that Prosecco—surged by 41% in November, after President Trump's election, far exceeding consumer demand as importers filled the pipeline for future sales, according to the Union of Italian Wines trade association.
- Prosecco became the top-selling Italian wine in the United States last year, representing nearly 40% of all sales.