Afrikaner Groups Tell Trump They Won't Budge

President Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group. The executive order includes a plan to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees in the US, the AP reports. On Saturday, groups representing some of South Africa's white minority gave Trump their answer. "We are committed to build a future here," said the chief executive of the Afrikaner trade union Solidarity. "We are not going anywhere." Developments include: