10 Best Cities for Football Fans

It's Super Bowl time again, and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game for the second time in three years. When it comes to the fans, however, only devotees from KC make it to WalletHub's top 10 list for US cities where football is king. The site looked at 250 cities that can claim at least one pro or college team, using 21 metrics—e.g., championship wins, ticket prices, number of coaches over the past decade, fan engagement—to come up with its rankings. Pittsburgh emerges as No. 1; Kansas City shows up in the No. 5 spot, while Philly comes up short at No. 11. The top 10: