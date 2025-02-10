Entertainment / Super Bowl 5 Things to Know About Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show Including an apparent protester who was tackled By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Feb 9, 2025 8:25 PM CST Copied Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) See 1 more photo Kendrick Lamar took to the Super Bowl halftime stage after the Philadelphia Eagles' historic first half, which ended with the team up 24-0 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Five things to know about his halftime show: Yes, he performed that song: Lamar performed "Not Like Us," his massive hit (which just swept all five Grammy award categories in which it was nominated) that's also a bit controversial thanks to the fact that it's a diss track targeting fellow rapper Drake, and accuses Drake of being a pedophile. NBC News reports the audience sang along "loudly" to the lyric "a minor." But the word "pedophiles" was removed for the performance, the AP reports. He had some special guests: Fellow Grammy winner SZA joined Lamar onstage to perform two songs on which she is featured on his latest album, "luther" and "All the Stars." Tennis star Serena Williams also appeared and danced on stage. Patriotic theme? Another special guest, Samuel L. Jackson, acted as "somewhat of an MC," per NBC, and was wearing an outfit apparently inspired by Uncle Sam. Lamar and his dancers were also wearing red, white, and blue, and formed a human American flag during the performance of "Humble." But Jackson's character deemed them "too loud, too reckless, too ghetto," and told Lamar to "play the game." History-making: Lamar was the first solo hip-hop artist ever to headline a Super Bowl halftime show. In 2022, he was a guest performer alongside headliners Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Eminem. Protester: An apparent protester unveiled a Palestinian flag onstage during the show, with the words "Sudan" and "Gaza" on it. It's not clear whether the person was officially part of the show or got onstage without authorization, but they were tackled by security and removed. Taylor Swift was also at the game, as was President Trump. (More Super Bowl stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error