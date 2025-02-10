5 Things to Know About Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar took to the Super Bowl halftime stage after the Philadelphia Eagles' historic first half, which ended with the team up 24-0 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Five things to know about his halftime show:

Yes, he performed that song: Lamar performed "Not Like Us," his massive hit (which just swept all five Grammy award categories in which it was nominated) that's also a bit controversial thanks to the fact that it's a diss track targeting fellow rapper Drake, and accuses Drake of being a pedophile. NBC News reports the audience sang along "loudly" to the lyric "a minor." But the word "pedophiles" was removed for the performance, the AP reports.