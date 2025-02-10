Trump on Palestinians: No Right to Return to Gaza

President Trump clarified a key point of his plan for a US takeover of Gaza, and it's one that won't sit well with Palestinians. Asked by Bret Baier of Fox News whether those dislocated by the reconstruction of the area would have the right to return, the president said no, reports the Washington Post:

"No, they wouldn't because they're going to have much better housing. In other words, I'm talking about building a permanent place for them," Trump told Baier in an interview snippet released by Fox News.

Trump said he was optimistic he could make deals with nations such as Jordan and Egypt to provide permanent housing for the Palestinians. "You know, we give them billions and billions of dollars a year," he said of those nations.