Trump on Palestinians: No Right to Return to Gaza

'They're going to have much better housing,' he says of plan to develop the region
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2025 12:55 PM CST
President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Trump clarified a key point of his plan for a US takeover of Gaza, and it's one that won't sit well with Palestinians. Asked by Bret Baier of Fox News whether those dislocated by the reconstruction of the area would have the right to return, the president said no, reports the Washington Post:

  • "No, they wouldn't because they're going to have much better housing. In other words, I'm talking about building a permanent place for them," Trump told Baier in an interview snippet released by Fox News.
  • Trump said he was optimistic he could make deals with nations such as Jordan and Egypt to provide permanent housing for the Palestinians. "You know, we give them billions and billions of dollars a year," he said of those nations.

  • All of the above would seem to be news to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, both of whom have previously said that the president wanted Palestinians moved "temporarily" from Gaza, notes the AP.
  • "We'll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is," Trump said of the plans for Gaza. "In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent."
  • Hamas and the Palestinian Authority reiterated that Palestinian land was "not for sale," per the BBC. The UN, meanwhile, has warned that forced displacement of civilians is "tantamount to ethnic cleansing."
